Sweet Potato Lentil Stew

By -
0
7

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/4 pounds sweet potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1-1/2 cups dried lentils, rinsed
  • 3 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 carton (32 ounces) vegetable broth
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine the first nine ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until vegetables and lentils are tender. Stir in cilantro.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.