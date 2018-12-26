Ingredients:
- 1-1/4 pounds sweet potatoes (about 2 medium), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1-1/2 cups dried lentils, rinsed
- 3 medium carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 carton (32 ounces) vegetable broth
- 1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
Directions:
- In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine the first nine ingredients. Cook, covered, on low 5-6 hours or until vegetables and lentils are tender. Stir in cilantro.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!