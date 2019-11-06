Sweet Potato Bread
Bread Ingredients:
- ¼ cup margarine
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup cooked mashed sweet potatoes
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
- 1 ½ cups self-rising flour
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 tablespoons chopped pecans
Glaze:
- 1 tablespoon margarine
- 1 tablespoon reduced fat cream cheese
- ¼ cup confectioner’s sugar
- 1½ teaspoon milk
- 1½ teaspoon orange juice
- 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
Directions:
- In a mixing bowl, cream ¼ cup margarine and ½ cup brown sugar.
- Add eggs and mix well.
- Add sweet potatoes, milk, and grated orange peel; mix well.
- In a separate bowl, mix flours, allspice, nutmeg and pecans.
- Blend the wet and dry mixtures, stirring only until just combined.
- Spray a 9-inch x 5-inch x 3-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Pour mixture into pan and bake at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes.
- When the loaf is removed from the oven, allow to cool for 10 minutes before applying glaze.
- In a small mixing bowl, mix the margarine and cream cheese.
- Add the confectioner’s sugar, milk, orange juice and orange peel.Mix well.
- Remove loaf from pan and spread over loaf.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!