Sweet Potato Bread

Sweet Potato Bread

Bread Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup margarine
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup cooked mashed sweet potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange peel
  • 1 ½ cups self-rising flour
  • ½ cup whole wheat flour
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans

Glaze:

  • 1 tablespoon margarine
  • 1 tablespoon reduced fat cream cheese
  • ¼ cup confectioner’s sugar
  • 1½ teaspoon milk
  • 1½ teaspoon orange juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange peel

Directions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, cream ¼ cup margarine and ½ cup brown sugar.
  2. Add eggs and mix well.
  3. Add sweet potatoes, milk, and grated orange peel; mix well.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix flours, allspice, nutmeg and pecans.
  5. Blend the wet and dry mixtures, stirring only until just combined.
  6. Spray a 9-inch x 5-inch x 3-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  7. Pour mixture into pan and bake at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes.
  8. When the loaf is removed from the oven, allow to cool for 10 minutes before applying glaze.
  9. In a small mixing bowl, mix the margarine and cream cheese.
  10. Add the confectioner’s sugar, milk, orange juice and orange peel.Mix well.
  11. Remove loaf from pan and spread over loaf.

