Submitted by: Lisa Buletko
Crabby Bites
Crabby Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 jar Kraft Old English cheese
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, soft
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 5 oz. can crabmeat
- 6 English muffins, split
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, mix first 5 ingredients until smooth.
- Divide mixture on to the 12 muffin halves and freeze.
- When needed, place on cookie sheet. Broil until bubbly and golden brown, approximately 12 minutes.
- Remove from oven and with sharp knife, cut into small pie shaped slices, 4 pieces each half.
- Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!