Submitted by: Lisa Buletko
Ingredients:

  • 1 jar Kraft Old English cheese
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, soft
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 5 oz. can crabmeat
  • 6 English muffins, split

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, mix first 5 ingredients until smooth.
  2. Divide mixture on to the 12 muffin halves and freeze.
  3. When needed, place on cookie sheet. Broil until bubbly and golden brown, approximately 12 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven and with sharp knife, cut into small pie shaped slices, 4 pieces each half.
  5. Serve immediately.

