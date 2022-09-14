Homemade Waffles

HOMEMADE WAFFLES

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 3 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 large eggs, separated
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Preheat your waffle iron, spray with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and cinnamon.
  3. In a medium bowl beat the egg whites with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
  4. In a separate medium bowl mix together the egg yolks, vegetable oil, milk and vanilla extract.
  5. Add the egg yolk mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well. Fold in the egg whites. Pour the batter onto your hot waffle iron; start with 1/2 cup (adjust if needed) and cook until golden.
  6. Serve immediately with butter, syrup, powdered sugar or any other favorite toppings.

