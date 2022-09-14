HOMEMADE WAFFLES
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 large eggs, separated
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 2 cups milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat your waffle iron, spray with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and cinnamon.
- In a medium bowl beat the egg whites with a hand mixer until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
- In a separate medium bowl mix together the egg yolks, vegetable oil, milk and vanilla extract.
- Add the egg yolk mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well. Fold in the egg whites. Pour the batter onto your hot waffle iron; start with 1/2 cup (adjust if needed) and cook until golden.
- Serve immediately with butter, syrup, powdered sugar or any other favorite toppings.
