Ingredients:
- 10 cups unseasoned dry bread cubes
- 2 cups walnuts, chopped
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 9 tablespoons butter
- 3 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 large yellow onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon ground sage
- 1 tablespoon ground thyme
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 – 2 cups chicken broth
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Place bread cubes, walnuts and cranberries in large bowl and set aside.
- Coat a 9×13-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter.
- Melt remaining butter in skillet over medium-high heat and add celery and onions. Cook 4-5 minutes, or until softened and lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add parsley, ground sage, thyme, kosher salt and pepper and mix well. Add mixture to bread cube mixture and toss to combine.
- Drizzle 1 1/2 cups of the chicken broth over mixture in bowl, and stir to combine. Add more chicken broth and salt and pepper as desired.
- Place stuffing in prepared pan and bake, uncovered, until top is lightly browned, about 50-60 minutes.
