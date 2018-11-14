Cranberry and Walnut Stuffing

Ingredients:

  • 10 cups unseasoned dry bread cubes
  • 2 cups walnuts, chopped
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 9 tablespoons butter
  • 3 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 large yellow onions, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground sage
  • 1 tablespoon ground thyme
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 – 2 cups chicken broth

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Place bread cubes, walnuts and cranberries in large bowl and set aside.
  3. Coat a 9×13-inch baking pan with 1 tablespoon butter.
  4. Melt remaining butter in skillet over medium-high heat and add celery and onions. Cook 4-5 minutes, or until softened and lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add parsley, ground sage, thyme, kosher salt and pepper and mix well. Add mixture to bread cube mixture and toss to combine.
  5. Drizzle 1 1/2 cups of the chicken broth over mixture in bowl, and stir to combine. Add more chicken broth and salt and pepper as desired.
  6. Place stuffing in prepared pan and bake, uncovered, until top is lightly browned, about 50-60 minutes.

