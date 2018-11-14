Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Spanish onion, finely chopped
- 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups cooked wild rice, medium grain
- 1/2 cup carrots, grated
- 1 cup cooked turkey, shredded
- 1/4 cup almonds, slivered
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk or half and half
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, melt better over medium heat. Saute onion 5-10 minutes, until soft.
- Add flour and stir, then gradually whisk in stock to prevent lumps.
- Add wild rice, carrots, turkey, almonds, and salt, and simmer 5 minutes.
- Add milk or half and half and heat through.
