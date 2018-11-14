Turkey and Rice Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Spanish onion, finely chopped
  • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups cooked wild rice, medium grain
  • 1/2 cup carrots, grated
  • 1 cup cooked turkey, shredded
  • 1/4 cup almonds, slivered
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk or half and half

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, melt better over medium heat. Saute onion 5-10 minutes, until soft.
  2. Add flour and stir, then gradually whisk in stock to prevent lumps.
  3. Add wild rice, carrots, turkey, almonds, and salt, and simmer 5 minutes.
  4. Add milk or half and half and heat through.

