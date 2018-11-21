Raisin Buttercups

Originally appeared September 14, 1963

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup butter, melted
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. prepared mustard
  • 6 slices raisin bread
  • 3 strips bacon
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
  • dash pepper

Directions:

  1. Blend butter and mustard together; brush over inside of 6 large muffin cups.
  2. Fit raisin bread slices gently into muffin cups; brush inside each one with remaining mustard-butter.
  3. Bake in moderately hot oven (375°) until crisp.
  4. Remove bacon and all but one tablespoon drippings from skillet.
  5. Beat eggs lightly with milk, salt and pepper. Add egg mixture to hot drippings and cook over medium-low heat, stirring now and then, until eggs are set but still soft.
  6. Sprinkle crumbled bacon over eggs just before they are done.
  7. Spoon scrambled eggs into hot raisin toast cups. Makes 6 servings.

