Originally appeared September 14, 1963
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. prepared mustard
- 6 slices raisin bread
- 3 strips bacon
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
- dash pepper
Directions:
- Blend butter and mustard together; brush over inside of 6 large muffin cups.
- Fit raisin bread slices gently into muffin cups; brush inside each one with remaining mustard-butter.
- Bake in moderately hot oven (375°) until crisp.
- Remove bacon and all but one tablespoon drippings from skillet.
- Beat eggs lightly with milk, salt and pepper. Add egg mixture to hot drippings and cook over medium-low heat, stirring now and then, until eggs are set but still soft.
- Sprinkle crumbled bacon over eggs just before they are done.
- Spoon scrambled eggs into hot raisin toast cups. Makes 6 servings.
