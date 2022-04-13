Homemade Honey Baked Ham

Homemade Honey Baked Ham

Ingredients:

  • 1 8-10 pound fully cooked ham bone-in, spiral sliced
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 5 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. ground cloves
  • 1 tsp. paprika

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 200°F. Place ham in a roasting pan lined with foil or roasting pan liner. Set aside.
  2. In a small saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, butter, brown mustard, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and paprika. Heat over medium-low heat until sugar is just dissolved (you do not need to bring it to a boil).
  3. Baste ham with about 1/3 of the honey mixture. Be sure to get in between all the slices.
  4. Cover and bake at 200°F for 5 hours, basting a second time halfway through using half of the remaining honey mixture.
  5. Remove ham from oven and set oven to “broil”. While oven is getting to temperature, baste ham one last time using remaining mixture. Be sure to get a nice even coating over the top.
  6. Place ham, uncovered, back in the oven. Watch it closely. When the glaze starts to caramelize and bubble up, remove ham from oven. Allow ham to rest for 5 minutes and serve!

