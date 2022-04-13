Homemade Honey Baked Ham
Ingredients:
- 1 8-10 pound fully cooked ham bone-in, spiral sliced
- 1 cup honey
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 5 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. ground cloves
- 1 tsp. paprika
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 200°F. Place ham in a roasting pan lined with foil or roasting pan liner. Set aside.
- In a small saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, butter, brown mustard, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and paprika. Heat over medium-low heat until sugar is just dissolved (you do not need to bring it to a boil).
- Baste ham with about 1/3 of the honey mixture. Be sure to get in between all the slices.
- Cover and bake at 200°F for 5 hours, basting a second time halfway through using half of the remaining honey mixture.
- Remove ham from oven and set oven to “broil”. While oven is getting to temperature, baste ham one last time using remaining mixture. Be sure to get a nice even coating over the top.
- Place ham, uncovered, back in the oven. Watch it closely. When the glaze starts to caramelize and bubble up, remove ham from oven. Allow ham to rest for 5 minutes and serve!
