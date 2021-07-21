Lime Steelhead Broil

Lime Steelhead Broil

Ingredients:

  • 1-pound steelhead, skin on
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoonn salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. Melt ¼ cup butter and gently sauté the garlic.
  2. Stir in the lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Let the sauce cool and add salmon or steelhead fillets. Marinate for at least an hour.
  3. Put fillets on a shallow greased baking dish or broiler pan, skin side up. Broil for 5 minutes, then carefully turn and baste with marinade (reheat if it has coagulated). Broil for another 5 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Cooking time will vary with thickness of the fish.

