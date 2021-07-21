Lime Steelhead Broil
Ingredients:
- 1-pound steelhead, skin on
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup fresh lime juice
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ½ teaspoonn salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- Melt ¼ cup butter and gently sauté the garlic.
- Stir in the lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Let the sauce cool and add salmon or steelhead fillets. Marinate for at least an hour.
- Put fillets on a shallow greased baking dish or broiler pan, skin side up. Broil for 5 minutes, then carefully turn and baste with marinade (reheat if it has coagulated). Broil for another 5 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Cooking time will vary with thickness of the fish.
