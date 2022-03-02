Crunchy Maple Quinoa Cereal

Crunchy Maple Quinoa Cereal

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
  • 1/2-3/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • pinch or two sea salt

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl mix everything together.
  2. Pour onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Break up into chunks with a spoon and flatten with a hand as if you were making flatbread.
  3. Cook for 30-50 minutes at 325˚F, being sure to check half way through and adjust cooking time if necessary (longer for crispier). Flip cereal around with a spatula for more even cooking. Cereal should be slightly golden brown when finished.
  4. Remove from oven and cool. Enjoy in a bowl with your favorite milk + toppings over top!

