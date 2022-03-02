Crunchy Maple Quinoa Cereal
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 1/2-3/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- pinch or two sea salt
Directions:
- In a small bowl mix everything together.
- Pour onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Break up into chunks with a spoon and flatten with a hand as if you were making flatbread.
- Cook for 30-50 minutes at 325˚F, being sure to check half way through and adjust cooking time if necessary (longer for crispier). Flip cereal around with a spatula for more even cooking. Cereal should be slightly golden brown when finished.
- Remove from oven and cool. Enjoy in a bowl with your favorite milk + toppings over top!
