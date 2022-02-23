Baked Cajun Catfish

By -
0
9

Baked Cajun Catfish

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • 1 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. thyme
  • 4 fillets catfish (or any white fish, like tilapia or trout)
  • non-stick Cooking spray

Directions:

  1. In a shallow bowl, combine oil, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, cayenne, paprika and thyme. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray.
  2. Coat fish fillets in seasoning mixture and place in baking dish, pour any remaining seasoning mixture over the fish.
  3. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes, until fish flakes with a fork.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.