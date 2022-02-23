Baked Cajun Catfish
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, or to taste
- 1 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 4 fillets catfish (or any white fish, like tilapia or trout)
- non-stick Cooking spray
Directions:
- In a shallow bowl, combine oil, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, cayenne, paprika and thyme. Prepare a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray.
- Coat fish fillets in seasoning mixture and place in baking dish, pour any remaining seasoning mixture over the fish.
- Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes, until fish flakes with a fork.
