Garden Sloppy Joes
Yield: 12 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped or shredded
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 can (15 ounces) whole tomatoes, crushed
- 1 can (8 ounces) mushrooms or 1/2 pound chopped fresh mushrooms
- 1⁄4 cup barbecue sauce
- 6 whole wheat buns, split in half to make 12
Directions:
- Saute onions, carrots, green pepper and ground meat in a 2-3 quart saucepan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, mushrooms and barbecue sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until thick, stirring occasionally.
- Toast buns if desired.
- Spoon sauce over bun halves. Serve open-faced. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
