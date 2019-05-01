Garden Sloppy Joes

Yield: 12 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped or shredded
  • 1 green pepper, chopped
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (15 ounces) whole tomatoes, crushed
  • 1 can (8 ounces) mushrooms or 1/2 pound chopped fresh mushrooms
  • 1⁄4 cup barbecue sauce
  • 6 whole wheat buns, split in half to make 12

Directions:

  1. Saute onions, carrots, green pepper and ground meat in a 2-3 quart saucepan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Add tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, mushrooms and barbecue sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until thick, stirring occasionally.
  2. Toast buns if desired. 
  3. Spoon sauce over bun halves. Serve open-faced. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

