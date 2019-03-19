Garden Veggie Pasta

By -
0
13

Garden Veggie Pasta
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:45 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz pkg. penne
  • 2 lbs fresh cherry tomatoes
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 5 tbsp olive oil
  • 8 oz frozen corn
  • 2 medium zucchini, chopped
  • 1 yellow squash, chopped
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced basil
  • Crushed red pepper to taste
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese

    • Directions:

    1. Cook penne according to package.
    2. For the sauce: Cut tomatoes in half. Preheat skillet to medium heat, add 3 tbsp olive oil, garlic, and tomatoes.
    3. Cover and cook on medium low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add remaining olive oil and stir well.
    4. For the vegetables: Preheat large skillet on medium high heat. Sprinkle with additional olive oil and add veggies.
    5. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until veggies are cooked and soft, sprinkle with salt.
    6. Combine pasta, tomato sauce, and veggies and mix well. Add in fresh basil, crushed red pepper, and any other fresh herbs.
    7. Place the mixture into a 9×13 inch pan. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake for about 10 minutes (or until cheese is melted) at 400°F.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.