Garden Veggie Pasta
Yield: 8 Servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:10 minutes
Total time:45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 16 oz pkg. penne
- 2 lbs fresh cherry tomatoes
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 5 tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz frozen corn
- 2 medium zucchini, chopped
- 1 yellow squash, chopped
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced basil
- Crushed red pepper to taste
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese
- Cook penne according to package.
- For the sauce: Cut tomatoes in half. Preheat skillet to medium heat, add 3 tbsp olive oil, garlic, and tomatoes.
- Cover and cook on medium low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add remaining olive oil and stir well.
- For the vegetables: Preheat large skillet on medium high heat. Sprinkle with additional olive oil and add veggies.
- Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until veggies are cooked and soft, sprinkle with salt.
- Combine pasta, tomato sauce, and veggies and mix well. Add in fresh basil, crushed red pepper, and any other fresh herbs.
- Place the mixture into a 9×13 inch pan. Sprinkle with mozzarella and bake for about 10 minutes (or until cheese is melted) at 400°F.
Directions:
