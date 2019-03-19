Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta
Yield: 6 servings
Prep time:20 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces penne pasta
- 4 slices bacon, chopped
- 1/2 lb boneless chicken breast, cubed
- Salt and pepper
- 1/2 cup butter, divided
- 1 cup sour cream, at room temperature
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh dill, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
- Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water according to package instructions, then drain.
- While pasta is cooking, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat until crispy, about 5 minutes.
- Transfer to a paper towel lined plate to drain.
- Add cubed chicken to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5-8 minutes until browned and cooked through. Remove chicken from the pan and set aside with the bacon.
- Add butter, room temperature sour cream, and garlic to the skillet and melt over low heat, stirring until smooth.
- Return chicken and bacon to the skillet along with the drained pasta and stir to combine with the sauce. Add dill and chives and season with more salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately.
Directions:
Note: In place of the fresh herbs, you can use 1 teaspoon dried dill and 2 teaspoons dried chives.
