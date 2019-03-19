Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

By -
0
18

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:25 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 4 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can vegetable broth
  • 1/2 pound chopped cooked chicken breast
  • 1 1/2 cups egg noodles
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • salt and pepper to taste

    • Directions:

    1. In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Cook onion and celery in butter until just tender, 5 minutes.
    2. Pour in chicken and vegetable broths and stir in chicken, noodles, carrots, basil, oregano, salt and pepper.
    3. ring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.