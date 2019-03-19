Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Yield: 8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 4 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can vegetable broth
- 1/2 pound chopped cooked chicken breast
- 1 1/2 cups egg noodles
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- salt and pepper to taste
- In a large pot over medium heat, melt butter. Cook onion and celery in butter until just tender, 5 minutes.
- Pour in chicken and vegetable broths and stir in chicken, noodles, carrots, basil, oregano, salt and pepper.
- ring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes before serving.
Directions:
