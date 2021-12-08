German Pfeffernüsse

By -
0
0

German Pfeffernüsse

Ingredients:

  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. ground all spice
  • ¼ tsp. freshly ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ tsp. ground cloves
  • ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, room temp.
  • ¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • ¼ cup unsulfured molasses
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tsp. anise or vanilla extract
  • ½ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, all spice, nutmeg, black pepper, ground cloves, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  2. In a stand mixer, beat butter, brown sugar, and molasses on medium speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg and anise extract until combined.
  3. With mixer on low speed, slowly add flour mixture and beat until just combined. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least three hours.
  4. Position a rack in the middle of an oven and preheat to 350° F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
  5. Scoop about a tablespoon of dough and roll into balls 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place balls on prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart.
  6. Bake until cookies are golden and firm to the touch with slight cracking, about 15 minutes.
  7. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
  8. While cookies are still slightly warm, roll them in confectioners’ sugar and serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.