German Pfeffernüsse
Ingredients:
- 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground all spice
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground nutmeg
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp. ground cloves
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, room temp.
- ¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup unsulfured molasses
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp. anise or vanilla extract
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
Directions:
- In a bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, all spice, nutmeg, black pepper, ground cloves, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a stand mixer, beat butter, brown sugar, and molasses on medium speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg and anise extract until combined.
- With mixer on low speed, slowly add flour mixture and beat until just combined. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least three hours.
- Position a rack in the middle of an oven and preheat to 350° F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- Scoop about a tablespoon of dough and roll into balls 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place balls on prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart.
- Bake until cookies are golden and firm to the touch with slight cracking, about 15 minutes.
- Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool slightly, about 5 minutes.
- While cookies are still slightly warm, roll them in confectioners’ sugar and serve.
