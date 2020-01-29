White Bean Bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 1 French baguette, cut into 12 thin slices along the bias
- 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
- 1 cup white onion, chopped
- 4 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 cup canned navy beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 tomatoes, cored and cubed
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- Slice the baguette on the diagonal into thin slices (about 12 slices for a baguette).
- In a large sauté pan, heat 2 T of the olive oil over medium heat. Place the bread slices in the pan and cook on medium high heat until sizzling and golden. Before flipping the bread, add an additional tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and cook the second side until golden.
- For the topping, cook the onions and the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat until the onions are soft, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, basil and oregano and cook another minute or two, until fragrant. Add beans and continue cooking for another five minutes on low heat. Add the tomatoes and turn off the heat, allowing tomatoes to warm without cooking. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar into the pan and gently stir.
- Scoop heaping spoonfuls of the tomato-bean mixture onto the grilled bread and enjoy.
