Grilled Corn on the Cob! Two Ways!

By -
0
2

Grilled Corn on the Cob! Two Ways!

Grilled Corn on the Cob: First Way

Ingredients:

  • 6 ears corn on the cob, husked

Directions:

  1. Shuck the corn and remove all the silk.
  2. Grill on medium heat for about 10 minutes.
  3. Remove and add butter, salt and pepper.

Mexican Street Corn: Second Way

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 3 Tbsp. sour cream
  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • Dash of cayenne pepper
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta or parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Directions:

  1. Place each ear of corn in a piece of foil large enough to seal pack.
  2. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, cayenne and chili powder. Slather divided mixture on each piece of corn.
  3. Top with cheese, salt and pepper. Seal the foil pack well.
  4. Grill corn for 10-15 minutes rotating often. Remove from heat and let set for 5 minutes.
  5. Open each pack and top with chopped cilantro and more cheese as desired.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleLayered Mexican Dip Cups

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.