Grilled Corn on the Cob! Two Ways!
Grilled Corn on the Cob: First Way
Ingredients:
- 6 ears corn on the cob, husked
Directions:
- Shuck the corn and remove all the silk.
- Grill on medium heat for about 10 minutes.
- Remove and add butter, salt and pepper.
Mexican Street Corn: Second Way
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 3 Tbsp. sour cream
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- Dash of cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta or parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Directions:
- Place each ear of corn in a piece of foil large enough to seal pack.
- Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, cayenne and chili powder. Slather divided mixture on each piece of corn.
- Top with cheese, salt and pepper. Seal the foil pack well.
- Grill corn for 10-15 minutes rotating often. Remove from heat and let set for 5 minutes.
- Open each pack and top with chopped cilantro and more cheese as desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!