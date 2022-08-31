Honey-Orange Ginger Fizz

Honey-Orange Ginger Fizz

Courtesy: Chef Rob Corliss made for the National Honey Board
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients for Honey Berry Syrup:

  • 1/2 cup blueberry honey
  • 1/2 cup filtered cold water
  • 2 cups 100% orange juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh ginger root, peeled and minced
  • 2 cups fresh strawberries, thinly sliced
  • 3 cups sparkling water, chilled

Ingredients for Garnish:

  • 4 fresh orange slices
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, thinly sliced
  • 4 large fresh mint sprigs

Directions:

  1. For Honey Berry Syrup: Place blueberry honey, filtered water, orange juice, ginger root and 2 cups sliced strawberries in a small saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer approximately 5 minutes.
  2. Remove saucepan from heat, then smash all the strawberries in the saucepan to a pulp, with a spoon, and allow mixture to cool to room temperature.
  3. Once cooled, strain through a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth into a bowl, using a spoon to push on the solids to extract as much of the liquid, color and flavor as possible.
  4. Place the honey berry syrup in the refrigerator to chill. Discard any solids in the strainer.
  5. Pour equal amounts of the chilled honey berry syrup into each of the 4 serving glasses, and then pour 3/4 cup sparkling water into each glass. Add one orange slice, 1/4 cup sliced strawberries and one fresh mint sprig to each glass and stir. Top off each glass with ice cubes.
  6. Serve and enjoy!

