Honey-Orange Ginger Fizz
Courtesy: Chef Rob Corliss made for the National Honey Board
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients for Honey Berry Syrup:
- 1/2 cup blueberry honey
- 1/2 cup filtered cold water
- 2 cups 100% orange juice
- 1/4 cup fresh ginger root, peeled and minced
- 2 cups fresh strawberries, thinly sliced
- 3 cups sparkling water, chilled
Ingredients for Garnish:
- 4 fresh orange slices
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, thinly sliced
- 4 large fresh mint sprigs
Directions:
- For Honey Berry Syrup: Place blueberry honey, filtered water, orange juice, ginger root and 2 cups sliced strawberries in a small saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce to a simmer. Let simmer approximately 5 minutes.
- Remove saucepan from heat, then smash all the strawberries in the saucepan to a pulp, with a spoon, and allow mixture to cool to room temperature.
- Once cooled, strain through a super fine mesh strainer or dampened cheesecloth into a bowl, using a spoon to push on the solids to extract as much of the liquid, color and flavor as possible.
- Place the honey berry syrup in the refrigerator to chill. Discard any solids in the strainer.
- Pour equal amounts of the chilled honey berry syrup into each of the 4 serving glasses, and then pour 3/4 cup sparkling water into each glass. Add one orange slice, 1/4 cup sliced strawberries and one fresh mint sprig to each glass and stir. Top off each glass with ice cubes.
- Serve and enjoy!
