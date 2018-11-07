Indian Apple Pudding

By -
0
13

First published October 16, 1942

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup cornmeal
  • 2 cups sliced apples
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 1/2 tsp. butter
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 4 cups milk

Directions:

  1. Boil the 2 cups of milk and stir in the cornmeal. Then add the sliced apples, molasses, butter and salt. Mix them all together and add the 4 cups of milk.
  2. Pour the mixture into a buttered baking dish and bake it in a slow oven (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for 3 hours.

Note: A clear amber jelly is formed throughout the pudding when it is cold. This recipe makes about 8 helpings and may be served with or without cream.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePumpkin Custard
Next articlePumpkin Pie Cheesecake Parfait

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.