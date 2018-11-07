First published October 16, 1942
Ingredients:
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 2 cups sliced apples
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/2 tsp. butter
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 4 cups milk
Directions:
- Boil the 2 cups of milk and stir in the cornmeal. Then add the sliced apples, molasses, butter and salt. Mix them all together and add the 4 cups of milk.
- Pour the mixture into a buttered baking dish and bake it in a slow oven (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for 3 hours.
Note: A clear amber jelly is formed throughout the pudding when it is cold. This recipe makes about 8 helpings and may be served with or without cream.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!