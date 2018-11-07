First published October 16, 1942

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

1/2 cup cornmeal

2 cups sliced apples

1/2 cup molasses

1/2 tsp. butter

1/2 tsp. salt

4 cups milk

Directions:

Boil the 2 cups of milk and stir in the cornmeal. Then add the sliced apples, molasses, butter and salt. Mix them all together and add the 4 cups of milk. Pour the mixture into a buttered baking dish and bake it in a slow oven (250 degrees Fahrenheit) for 3 hours.

Note: A clear amber jelly is formed throughout the pudding when it is cold. This recipe makes about 8 helpings and may be served with or without cream.