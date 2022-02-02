Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (ground)
  • 1 1/2 tsp. allspice (ground)
  • 1 1/2 tsp. black pepper (ground)
  • 1 Tbsp. hot pepper (chopped)
  • 1 tsp. hot pepper (crushed, dried)
  • 2 tsp. oregano (crushed)
  • 2 tsp. thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 6 garlic cloves (finely chopped)
  • 1 cup onion (pureed or finely chopped)
  • 1/4 cup vinegar
  • 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • 8 pieces of chicken, skinless (4 drumsicks, 4 breasts)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients except chicken in large bowl.
  2. Rub seasonings over chicken and marinate in refrigerator for 6 hours or longer.
  3. Preheat oven to 350° F. Space chicken evenly on non-stick or lightly greased baking pan. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes.
  4. Remove foil and continue baking for an additional 30–40 minutes or until the meat can easily be pulled away from the bone with a fork.

