Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (ground)
- 1 1/2 tsp. allspice (ground)
- 1 1/2 tsp. black pepper (ground)
- 1 Tbsp. hot pepper (chopped)
- 1 tsp. hot pepper (crushed, dried)
- 2 tsp. oregano (crushed)
- 2 tsp. thyme
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 6 garlic cloves (finely chopped)
- 1 cup onion (pureed or finely chopped)
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 8 pieces of chicken, skinless (4 drumsicks, 4 breasts)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except chicken in large bowl.
- Rub seasonings over chicken and marinate in refrigerator for 6 hours or longer.
- Preheat oven to 350° F. Space chicken evenly on non-stick or lightly greased baking pan. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes.
- Remove foil and continue baking for an additional 30–40 minutes or until the meat can easily be pulled away from the bone with a fork.
