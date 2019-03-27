Ravioli with Pan Roasted Tomatoes
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh or frozen cheese ravioli
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
Directions:
- Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Cook ravioli according to package instructions. Drain.
- While ravioli are cooking, melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook tomatoes until their skins split, about 4-6 minutes, shaking pan every few minutes to rotate tomatoes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add drained ravioli and toss until combined with tomatoes.
- Serve immediately with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
