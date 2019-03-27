Ravioli with Pan Roasted Tomatoes

Ravioli with Pan Roasted Tomatoes

Submitted by: NAME OF SUBMITTER of TheirTown, OH
Yield: Amount of Yield
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen cheese ravioli
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1/3 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

Directions:

  1. Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Cook ravioli according to package instructions. Drain.
  2. While ravioli are cooking, melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook tomatoes until their skins split, about 4-6 minutes, shaking pan every few minutes to rotate tomatoes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add drained ravioli and toss until combined with tomatoes.
  3. Serve immediately with parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

