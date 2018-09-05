Ingredients:
- 1 cup white rice
- 2 cups water
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 cup almonds
- 1/4 cup parsley
- 1/4 tsp garlic
- 1/2 tsp salt
Directions:
- Make sure your area is cleaned and hands are washed. In a large pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add rice to boiling water and stir frequently. Cook until done. Note: the type of rice you use will determine how long it takes to cook. Add rice to large mixing bowl. Add lemon juice, almonds, parsley, garlic, and salt. Stir until combined and enjoy!