Lemon Meringue Yogurt Parfait
Yield: 2 Servings
For Honey Toasted Almonds:
- 1 cup almonds, roughly chopped
- 2 T honey
- 1 1/2 tsp. coconut oil, melted
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
For Parfait:
- 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- zest of 1 lemon
- 1/3 cup honey, divided
- 1/3 cup lemon curd
- 4 cinnamon graham crackers, broken into small pieces
- 1/2 cup toasted coconut flakes
- lemon slices, for serving
- additional honey, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 275°F.
- Mix the almonds, 2 T honey and coconut oil together, spread on a parchment lined cookie sheet and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 15- 20 minutes, set aside and cool.
- Whisk together the yogurt, 3 T honey, vanilla and lemon zest.
- In another bowl, combine remaining honey and lemon curd.
- In two glasses, layer 1/4 each of the yogurt, honey lemon curd mixture, graham crackers, toasted coconut and 1 T honey toasted almonds, repeat with the remaining ingredients, reserving any remaining almonds for snacking or additional parfaits. Top with lemon slices and drizzle with honey.
