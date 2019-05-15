Lemon Meringue Yogurt Parfait

Lemon Meringue Yogurt Parfait
Yield: 2 Servings

For Honey Toasted Almonds:

  • 1 cup almonds, roughly chopped
  • 2 T honey
  • 1 1/2 tsp. coconut oil, melted
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

For Parfait:

  • 2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • 1/3 cup honey, divided
  • 1/3 cup lemon curd
  • 4 cinnamon graham crackers, broken into small pieces
  • 1/2 cup toasted coconut flakes
  • lemon slices, for serving
  • additional honey, for serving

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 275°F.
  2. Mix the almonds, 2 T honey and coconut oil together, spread on a parchment lined cookie sheet and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 15- 20 minutes, set aside and cool.
  3. Whisk together the yogurt, 3 T honey, vanilla and lemon zest.
  4. In another bowl, combine remaining honey and lemon curd.
  5. In two glasses, layer 1/4 each of the yogurt, honey lemon curd mixture, graham crackers, toasted coconut and 1 T honey toasted almonds, repeat with the remaining ingredients, reserving any remaining almonds for snacking or additional parfaits. Top with lemon slices and drizzle with honey.

