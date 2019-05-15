Tzatziki Chicken Salad
Yield: 4 Servings
Serve with warm pita bread or toss with mixed greens for a refreshing salad.
Tzatziki:
- 1 cup plain whole milk yogurt
- 3/4 cup peeled, seeded, and coarsely grated cucumber, drained
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh mint
Salad:
- 1 lb. chicken breast (diced)
- 1/2 cup salted butter
- 1 red bell pepper (diced)
- 2 Roma tomatoes (seeded and diced)
- 1 English cucumber (seeded and diced)
- 1 cup red onion (diced)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh dill (for garnish)
Directions:
- Cook chicken breast and butter in medium sauce pan on medium heat and cover with lid, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes until chicken is cooked without browning. Drain excess liquid. Refrigerate for 30 minutes until cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, add cooked chicken, bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Toss with tzatziki until mixed well. Garnish with fresh dill.
