Lemony Roasted Cauliflower with Pesto
Ingredients:
- 2 lemons
- 1 large head cauliflower
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/3 cup purchased basil pesto
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Juice and zest one lemon and set aside. Cut the other lemon into wedges for garnishing, and set aside.
- Cut the core out of the cauliflower, and then break or cut into medium size florets. Place in a large bowl and drizzle with the lemon juice and olive oil. Toss to coat well and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Lay out cauliflower in a single layer, on a non-stick baking sheet pan (reserve the bowl). Roast for about 12-15 minutes or until just tender.
- Meanwhile whisk the lemon zest and the pesto together in the reserved bowl. Add additional pesto to taste.
- Remove the cauliflower from the baking pan with a spatula and add it to the pesto bowl. Toss gently. Serve immediately with lemon wedges for squeezing.
