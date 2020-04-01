Lemony Roasted Cauliflower with Pesto

Lemony Roasted Cauliflower with Pesto

Ingredients:

  • 2 lemons
  • 1 large head cauliflower
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/3 cup purchased basil pesto

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Juice and zest one lemon and set aside. Cut the other lemon into wedges for garnishing, and set aside.
  3. Cut the core out of the cauliflower, and then break or cut into medium size florets. Place in a large bowl and drizzle with the lemon juice and olive oil. Toss to coat well and season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Lay out cauliflower in a single layer, on a non-stick baking sheet pan (reserve the bowl). Roast for about 12-15 minutes or until just tender.
  5. Meanwhile whisk the lemon zest and the pesto together in the reserved bowl. Add additional pesto to taste.
  6. Remove the cauliflower from the baking pan with a spatula and add it to the pesto bowl. Toss gently. Serve immediately with lemon wedges for squeezing.

