Roast With Garlic Onions
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. instant coffee granules
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 eye-of-round roast (trimmed)
- 8 oz. onion(s) (cut in 1/4-inch thick wedges)
- 1 whole head garlic (about 12–16 cloves, peeled only)
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil
- 1/2 cup water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 475°F.
- Combine the coffee granules, chili powder, salt, and pepper and press the mixture on all sides of the beef. Place the roast in the center of a 13 × 9-inch baking pan, arrange onions and garlic around, and drizzle with oil.
- Bake 20 minutes, turning the beef and stirring the onion mixture after 10 minutes.
- Reduce oven temperature to 300°F (do not remove roast from oven). Bake 30 minutes or until a thermometer registers 120°F. Turn off oven.
- Place the roast on a cutting board and let stand 10 minutes before thinly slicing against the grain.
- Stir the water into the onion mixture in the pan, scraping the bottom and sides of the pan, and place in oven while the beef is resting. Serve with beef.
