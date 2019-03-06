New England Boil
Yield: 6-8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 large head cabbage, cut into small strips
- 6 to 8 potatoes, cut into pieces
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 lb. Polish OR smoked sausage, cut into small
- slices and browned in skillet
- 1 can tomato sauce, 15 oz.
Directions:
- Put cabbage, potatoes, onion and sausage in a large pan or crockpot.
- Add tomato sauce then cover with water and cook until potatoes and onions are done.
- Add salt, pepper and hot sauce, to taste. Serve with cornbread.
