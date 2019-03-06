New England Boil

By -
0
19

New England Boil

Yield: 6-8 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 large head cabbage, cut into small strips
  • 6 to 8 potatoes, cut into pieces
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 lb. Polish OR smoked sausage, cut into small
  • slices and browned in skillet
  • 1 can tomato sauce, 15 oz.

Directions:

  1. Put cabbage, potatoes, onion and sausage in a large pan or crockpot.
  2. Add tomato sauce then cover with water and cook until potatoes and onions are done.
  3. Add salt, pepper and hot sauce, to taste. Serve with cornbread.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.