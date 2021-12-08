Mock Champagne

Mock Champagne
Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1 cup pink grapefruit juice cocktail
  • 1/2 cup orange juice (no pulp)
  • 3 Tbsp. grenadine syrup
  • 1 liter bottle ginger ale, chilled

Directions:

  1. Combine sugar and water in saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium and bring to a boil; boil for 10 minutes.
  2. Cool; stir in grenadine syrup and chill. At serving time, add ginger ale.

