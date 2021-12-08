Mock Champagne
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup water
- 1 cup pink grapefruit juice cocktail
- 1/2 cup orange juice (no pulp)
- 3 Tbsp. grenadine syrup
- 1 liter bottle ginger ale, chilled
Directions:
- Combine sugar and water in saucepan over low heat; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium and bring to a boil; boil for 10 minutes.
- Cool; stir in grenadine syrup and chill. At serving time, add ginger ale.
