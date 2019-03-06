Savory Sweet Potatoes
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 1⁄2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced (2 medium)
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
- Mix the sweet potato cubes with the oil, salt, sugar, Italian seasoning and pepper so that each piece is coated.
- Arrange cubes in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, stir or turn cubes, bake an additional 10 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
