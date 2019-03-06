Savory Sweet Potatoes

Savory Sweet Potatoes

Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Total time:30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 1⁄2 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced (2 medium)
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.  Line a baking sheet with foil.
  2. Mix the sweet potato cubes with the oil, salt, sugar, Italian seasoning and pepper so that each piece is coated.
  3. Arrange cubes in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, stir or turn cubes, bake an additional 10 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

