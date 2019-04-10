Orange-Flake Drop Cookies
Yield: 2 1/2 dozen cookies
Originally published on August 19, 1948.
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup fat
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup sifted flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. orange juice
- 1/2 Tbsp. orange rind
- 1 cup wheat flakes
- 30 pecan halves
Directions:
- Cream fat and add sugar gradually. Beat egg until light and add slowly to creamed mixture.
- To sifted flour, add baking powder, salt, and resift.
- Add dry ingredients alternately with orange juice to creamed mixture. Stir in range rind and flakes.
- Drop by teaspoonfuls onto well-greased cookie sheet. Place pecan halves in center of each cookie.
- Bake in moderate oven (350 to 375 degrees F.) about 15 minutes.
