Yield: 2 1/2 dozen cookies
Originally published on August 19, 1948.

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup fat
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup sifted flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. orange juice
  • 1/2 Tbsp. orange rind
  • 1 cup wheat flakes
  • 30 pecan halves

Directions:

  1. Cream fat and add sugar gradually. Beat egg until light and add slowly to creamed mixture.
  2. To sifted flour, add baking powder, salt, and resift.
  3. Add dry ingredients alternately with orange juice to creamed mixture. Stir in range rind and flakes.
  4. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto well-greased cookie sheet. Place pecan halves in center of each cookie.
  5. Bake in moderate oven (350 to 375 degrees F.) about 15 minutes.

