Savory Baked Carrots
Originally published on June 11, 1943.
Ingredients:
- 12 medium sized carrots
- 2 Tbsp. butter or substitute
- 2 Tbsp. minced onions
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 Tbsp. cream or rich milk
Directions:
- Cook the minced onion in the butter until it is yellow.
- Shred the carrots or slice them thin, and add them, together with the chopped parsley and salt, to the onions. Cover the pan and bake them until done. Or, if the day is warm and the oven is not to be used for other foods, they may be simmered on top of the stove in a covered pan.
- When the carrots are tender, add cream, reheat them and serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!