Orange Zucchini Cupcakes

Orange Zucchini Cupcakes

Submitted by: of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 3 dozen

These Orange Zucchini Cupcakes have a soft, fluffy texture.

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 2 2/3 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup orange juice concentrate – do not dilute
  • 2 tsp. almond flavoring
  • 4 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tsp. salt
  • 5 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups finely shredded zucchini, packed

Directions:

  1. Beat together eggs, sugar, oil, orange juice concentrate, almond flavoring, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add flour, mix well. Stir in zucchini.
  2. Fill cupcake papers 3/4 full. Bake at 350°F till toothpick comes out clean. Cool, ice if desired.

