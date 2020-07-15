Orange Zucchini Cupcakes
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 3 dozen
These Orange Zucchini Cupcakes have a soft, fluffy texture.
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 2 2/3 cups white sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup orange juice concentrate – do not dilute
- 2 tsp. almond flavoring
- 4 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. salt
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 cups finely shredded zucchini, packed
Directions:
- Beat together eggs, sugar, oil, orange juice concentrate, almond flavoring, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add flour, mix well. Stir in zucchini.
- Fill cupcake papers 3/4 full. Bake at 350°F till toothpick comes out clean. Cool, ice if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!