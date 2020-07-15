Zucchini-Parmesan Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 2 medium unpeeled zucchinis, grated with a box grater (about 3 cups)
- 1 small shallot, minced (about 1/4 cup)
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten using a fork
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped, fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon canola or corn oil and 1 teaspoon canola or corn oil, divided use
- 1/4 cup fat-free, plain Greek yogurt
Directions:
- In a large bowl, stir together the zucchini, shallot, eggs, flour, Parmesan, thyme, baking powder, and pepper until well combined.
- In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat, swirling to coat the skillet. Place eight 1/8-cup mounds of the zucchini mixture in the skillet. Using the back of the measuring cup or a spoon, gently press down on the mounds, spreading them to make pancakes about 1/2-inch thick and 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown all over. Transfer the pancakes to a plate. Cover to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and zucchini mixture.
- Let the pancakes cool for 5 minutes. Just before serving, top each pancake with a dollop of the yogurt.
