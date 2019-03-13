Special French Dressing

Yield: Makes 2 1/2 cups

Originally published on: May 26, 1939

Ingredients:

1 whole clove

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. dry mustard

few grains cayenne

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 cup lemon juice

1 1/2 cups olive or salad oil

1/2 cup tiny pearl onions

Directions:

Mix the ingredients in the order given. Place the mixture in a bottle and shake it vigorously, or beat it in a bowl with a rotary egg beater until the mixture is well combined.

Note: A green salad combination to go with this dressing is: lettuce or other greens, sliced cucumbers and radishes, chopped scallions, slices of garlic and green pepper rings.