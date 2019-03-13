Special French Dressing

Special French Dressing
Yield: Makes 2 1/2 cups
Originally published on: May 26, 1939

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole clove
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard
  • few grains cayenne
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 cup lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 cups olive or salad oil
  • 1/2 cup tiny pearl onions

Directions:

  1. Mix the ingredients in the order given. Place the mixture in a bottle and shake it vigorously, or beat it in a bowl with a rotary egg beater until the mixture is well combined.

Note: A green salad combination to go with this dressing is: lettuce or other greens, sliced cucumbers and radishes, chopped scallions, slices of garlic and green pepper rings.

