Special French Dressing
Yield: Makes 2 1/2 cups
Originally published on: May 26, 1939
Ingredients:
- 1 whole clove
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
- few grains cayenne
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 cup lemon juice
- 1 1/2 cups olive or salad oil
- 1/2 cup tiny pearl onions
Directions:
- Mix the ingredients in the order given. Place the mixture in a bottle and shake it vigorously, or beat it in a bowl with a rotary egg beater until the mixture is well combined.
Note: A green salad combination to go with this dressing is: lettuce or other greens, sliced cucumbers and radishes, chopped scallions, slices of garlic and green pepper rings.
