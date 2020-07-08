Pretzel-Crusted Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 tbsp honey mustard
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4.5 ounces crushed, unsalted pretzels about 3-1.5 ounce snack pack bags
Directions:
- Slice chicken breasts into strips.
- Spread honey mustard on the surface of each chicken strip. Dip each chicken strip into the crushed pretzels.
- Place on a greased 9” x 13” baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350˚F for 40-45 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165˚F.
