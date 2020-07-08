Pretzel-Crusted Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 2 tbsp honey mustard
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 4.5 ounces crushed, unsalted pretzels about 3-1.5 ounce snack pack bags

Directions:

  1. Slice chicken breasts into strips.
  2. Spread honey mustard on the surface of each chicken strip. Dip each chicken strip into the crushed pretzels.
  3. Place on a greased 9” x 13” baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350˚F for 40-45 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165˚F.

