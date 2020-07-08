Mint Sugar Snap Peas
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 pound fresh sugar snap peas strings removed
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Wash sugar snap peas and remove strings.
- Heat skillet to medium-high heat; add olive oil.
- Add the snap peas to the skillet and sauté until just tender (about 8-10 minutes).
- Remove from heat and stir in mint. Drizzle lemon juice on top. Toss lightly.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!