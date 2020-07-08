Mint Sugar Snap Peas

Mint Sugar Snap Peas

Ingredients:

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 pound fresh sugar snap peas strings removed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Wash sugar snap peas and remove strings.
  2. Heat skillet to medium-high heat; add olive oil.
  3. Add the snap peas to the skillet and sauté until just tender (about 8-10 minutes).
  4. Remove from heat and stir in mint. Drizzle lemon juice on top. Toss lightly.

