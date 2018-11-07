Pumpkin Apple Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (18.25 ounces) white cake mix
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2/3 cup apple juice
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Nonstick cooking spray and flour

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
  2. Combine cake mix, pumpkin, cinnamon, apple juice, eggs, and vanilla in large mixing bowl.
  3. Beat at low speed for 30 seconds. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.
  4. Pour into a 12 cup bundt pan or a 9″x 13” cake pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray and floured.
  5. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted in cake center comes out clean.
  6. Cool 10 minutes. Then invert onto wire rack to cool completely.

