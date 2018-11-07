Ingredients:
- 1 package (18.25 ounces) white cake mix
- 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2/3 cup apple juice
- 3 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Nonstick cooking spray and flour
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF.
- Combine cake mix, pumpkin, cinnamon, apple juice, eggs, and vanilla in large mixing bowl.
- Beat at low speed for 30 seconds. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.
- Pour into a 12 cup bundt pan or a 9″x 13” cake pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray and floured.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until wooden toothpick inserted in cake center comes out clean.
- Cool 10 minutes. Then invert onto wire rack to cool completely.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!