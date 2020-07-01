Southern Dill Potato Salad

By -
0
20

Southern Dill Potato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 10 unpeeled red potatoes
  • 5 hard boiled eggs, roughly chopped
  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, or to taste
  • ½ white onion, finely chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon celery salt
  • 1 pinch salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon dried dill weed

Directions:

  1. Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover them with water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through but still firm, about 20 minutes. Remove from the water, let cool, and cut the potatoes into chunks. Set the potatoes aside.
  2. In a bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, onion, celery, celery salt, and salt and pepper until well mixed.
  3. Place the potatoes and eggs in a large salad bowl, and sprinkle with dried dill. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and eggs, and mix lightly.
  4. Cover and refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes. Serve cold.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.