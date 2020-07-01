Southern Dill Potato Salad
Ingredients:
- 10 unpeeled red potatoes
- 5 hard boiled eggs, roughly chopped
- ¾ cup sour cream
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, or to taste
- ½ white onion, finely chopped
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
- 1 pinch salt and black pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon dried dill weed
Directions:
- Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover them with water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through but still firm, about 20 minutes. Remove from the water, let cool, and cut the potatoes into chunks. Set the potatoes aside.
- In a bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, onion, celery, celery salt, and salt and pepper until well mixed.
- Place the potatoes and eggs in a large salad bowl, and sprinkle with dried dill. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and eggs, and mix lightly.
- Cover and refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes. Serve cold.
