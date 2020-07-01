Blueberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh blueberries, frozen may be used
  • 6 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons Agave Nectar
  • 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Mint-garnish

Directions:

  1. Combine blueberries and 1 cup of water in a blender until liquefied, about 1 min.*
  2. Using a mesh strainer over the mouth of a 2-quart pitcher, pour the blueberry puree slowly to strain. Use a spoon to move puree back and forth over the mesh strainer to drain liquid.
  3. Add agave nectar into freshly squeezed lemon juice, stir well. Pour in agave nectar and lemon juice into a pitcher, stir. Add the remaining 5 cups of water to the pitcher and stir. Serve over ice.
  4. Add blueberries, thinly sliced lemon, or mint for garnish.
  5. Store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. Stir lemonade before pouring.

    6. *NOTE: Blend frozen blueberries longer to liquify.

