Blueberry Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh blueberries, frozen may be used
- 6 cups water
- 2 tablespoons Agave Nectar
- 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Mint-garnish
Directions:
- Combine blueberries and 1 cup of water in a blender until liquefied, about 1 min.*
- Using a mesh strainer over the mouth of a 2-quart pitcher, pour the blueberry puree slowly to strain. Use a spoon to move puree back and forth over the mesh strainer to drain liquid.
- Add agave nectar into freshly squeezed lemon juice, stir well. Pour in agave nectar and lemon juice into a pitcher, stir. Add the remaining 5 cups of water to the pitcher and stir. Serve over ice.
- Add blueberries, thinly sliced lemon, or mint for garnish.
- Store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. Stir lemonade before pouring.
*NOTE: Blend frozen blueberries longer to liquify.
