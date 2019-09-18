Southern Roasted Vegetable Pasta

Southern Roasted Vegetable Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium yellow squash
  • 1 medium zucchini
  • 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 ounces whole wheat pasta

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Cook the pasta according to package directions, minus added salt. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash all vegetables and garlic before chopping.
  2. In a medium bowl, toss squash, zucchini, bell pepper and onion with half of oil (2 tablespoons) in a large roasting pan or a large baking sheet with sides. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Place the vegetables in a preheated oven. Stir the vegetables every 5 minutes, until tender and browned for about 10 to 20 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, combine basil, garlic and remaining oil (2 tablespoons) in a large bowl.
  5. Combine pasta, vegetables and dressing in a large bowl; serve warm.

