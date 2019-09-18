Southern Roasted Vegetable Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 medium yellow squash
- 1 medium zucchini
- 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 12 ounces whole wheat pasta
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Cook the pasta according to package directions, minus added salt. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash all vegetables and garlic before chopping.
- In a medium bowl, toss squash, zucchini, bell pepper and onion with half of oil (2 tablespoons) in a large roasting pan or a large baking sheet with sides. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place the vegetables in a preheated oven. Stir the vegetables every 5 minutes, until tender and browned for about 10 to 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine basil, garlic and remaining oil (2 tablespoons) in a large bowl.
- Combine pasta, vegetables and dressing in a large bowl; serve warm.
