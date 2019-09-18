Zucchini Stir Fry
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon garlic clove, minced
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 large yellow squash, sliced & halved
- 1 large zucchini, sliced & halved
- 1 cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup low sodium Vegetable Broth
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
- 1 teaspoon ginger, ground
- 1/2 tablespoon flour, if needed to thicken sauce
Directions:
- Peel onion. Cut into a thick dice.
- Slice the yellow squash into ½ inch thick rounds and halved.
- Slice the zucchini into ½ inch thick rounds and halved.
- Cut the red bell pepper into a thick dice.
- Whisk together the soy sauce, vegetable broth, brown sugar and ginger.
- Heat the oil and garlic clove in a frying pan or stir-fry pan.
- Add the onion, yellow squash, zucchini and red bell pepper and cook over medium heat. Stir until vegetables are just tender.
- Add the soy sauce mixture to vegetables. Stir until thickened. Add flour or corn starch if needed.
