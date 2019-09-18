Zucchini Stir Fry

By -
0
11

Zucchini Stir Fry

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 large yellow squash, sliced & halved
  • 1 large zucchini, sliced & halved
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup low sodium Vegetable Broth
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed
  • 1 teaspoon ginger, ground
  • 1/2 tablespoon flour, if needed to thicken sauce

Directions:

  1. Peel onion. Cut into a thick dice.
  2. Slice the yellow squash into ½ inch thick rounds and halved.
  3. Slice the zucchini into ½ inch thick rounds and halved.
  4. Cut the red bell pepper into a thick dice.
  5. Whisk together the soy sauce, vegetable broth, brown sugar and ginger.
  6. Heat the oil and garlic clove in a frying pan or stir-fry pan.
  7. Add the onion, yellow squash, zucchini and red bell pepper and cook over medium heat. Stir until vegetables are just tender.
  8. Add the soy sauce mixture to vegetables. Stir until thickened. Add flour or corn starch if needed.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.