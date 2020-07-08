Texas Two-Step Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 3/4 cup salsa or picante sauce
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed
  • 1 tbsp dijon mustard
  • 3 cups cooked brown rice

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Place chicken in 2-quart shallow baking dish.
  3. Mix picante sauce, brown sugar, and mustard. Pour over chicken.
  4. Bake in oven for 20 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.
  5. Serve chicken with rice.

