Texas Two-Step Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 3/4 cup salsa or picante sauce
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- 3 cups cooked brown rice
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area. Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place chicken in 2-quart shallow baking dish.
- Mix picante sauce, brown sugar, and mustard. Pour over chicken.
- Bake in oven for 20 minutes or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.
- Serve chicken with rice.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!