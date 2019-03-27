Tomato Basil Fondue
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:35 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 ripe tomato, chopped or ½ cup canned diced tomato
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded Fontina cheese
- 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil
- 3/4 cup each assorted raw vegetables, such as cherry tomatoes, red or orange bell peppers, halved button mushrooms and/or some cubed crusty bread.
Directions:
- Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened; add garlic and cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in tomato and wine and bring to boil.
- Add Mozzarella and Fontina cheeses; lower heat and stir until completely melted and smooth; stir in basil.
- Serve in fondue pot, with vegetables alongside arranged on platter and fondue forks or skewers for dipping.
