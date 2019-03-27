Tomato Basil Fondue 

Yield: 4-6 Servings
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons butter 
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed 
  • 1 ripe tomato, chopped or ½ cup canned diced tomato 
  • ½ cup dry white wine 
  • 1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese 
  • 1 cup shredded Fontina cheese 
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh basil 
  • 3/4 cup each assorted raw vegetables, such as cherry tomatoes, red or orange bell peppers, halved button mushrooms and/or some cubed crusty bread.

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened; add garlic and cook 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in tomato and wine and bring to boil.
  2. Add Mozzarella and Fontina cheeses; lower heat and stir until completely melted and smooth; stir in basil.
  3. Serve in fondue pot, with vegetables alongside arranged on platter and fondue forks or skewers for dipping.

