Vegetable Frittata with Roasted Asparagus and Tomatoes

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1tablespoon water
  • 2 tablespoons Parmesan Reggiano, grated, plus additional for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons shallots, small diced
  • 1 cup russet potatoes, peeled, diced small, boiled until tender, drained and chilled
  • 1 roasted red pepper, peeled, deseeded and diced
  • 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon basil, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup fontina cheese

Roasted Asparagus:

  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 24 large asparagus stalks, bottoms trimmed
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted Tomatoes:

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 6 large Roma tomatoes, cut into ¼ wedges
  • 3 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves only
  • ½ garlic clove, minced
  • Sugar
  • Salt and pepper

Vegetable Frittata Directions:

  1. Beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water. Add the Parmesan Reggiano and reserve.
  2. Combine the garlic, shallot, potato, roasted pepper, parsley, and basil and set aside.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a 12” nonstick pan over high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté until they start to brown. Reduce the heat to medium and add the reserved vegetable mixture. Sauté for about 1 ½ minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add a little additional olive oil if needed.
  4. Add the reserved egg mixture to the pan and cook 2 to 3 minutes until the egg cooks and sets on the bottom.
  5. Transfer the sauté pan to the broiler and broil until light and ﬂuﬀy and almost totally set, about 2-3 minutes.
  6. Sprinkle the Fontina cheese on top of the frittata and place back under the broiler just until melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Lemon, Basil, and Garlic Roasted Asparagus:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine the parsley, lemon zest, and garlic. Set aside.
  2. Place the asparagus in a single layer on a sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast for about 15 to 20 minutes.
  3. Sprinkle with the parsley mixture, return to the oven, and roast for 3 to 5 minutes more.

Roasted Tomatoes:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Combine all ingredients and transfer to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Roast for about 20 minutes or until done.

