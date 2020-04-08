Vegetable Frittata with Roasted Asparagus and Tomatoes
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 6 large eggs
- 1tablespoon water
- 2 tablespoons Parmesan Reggiano, grated, plus additional for garnish
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons shallots, small diced
- 1 cup russet potatoes, peeled, diced small, boiled until tender, drained and chilled
- 1 roasted red pepper, peeled, deseeded and diced
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon basil, chopped
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup fontina cheese
Roasted Asparagus:
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 24 large asparagus stalks, bottoms trimmed
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Roasted Tomatoes:
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 6 large Roma tomatoes, cut into ¼ wedges
- 3 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves only
- ½ garlic clove, minced
- Sugar
- Salt and pepper
Vegetable Frittata Directions:
- Beat the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water. Add the Parmesan Reggiano and reserve.
- Combine the garlic, shallot, potato, roasted pepper, parsley, and basil and set aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a 12” nonstick pan over high heat. Add the mushrooms and sauté until they start to brown. Reduce the heat to medium and add the reserved vegetable mixture. Sauté for about 1 ½ minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add a little additional olive oil if needed.
- Add the reserved egg mixture to the pan and cook 2 to 3 minutes until the egg cooks and sets on the bottom.
- Transfer the sauté pan to the broiler and broil until light and ﬂuﬀy and almost totally set, about 2-3 minutes.
- Sprinkle the Fontina cheese on top of the frittata and place back under the broiler just until melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Lemon, Basil, and Garlic Roasted Asparagus:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine the parsley, lemon zest, and garlic. Set aside.
- Place the asparagus in a single layer on a sheet pan and drizzle with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast for about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Sprinkle with the parsley mixture, return to the oven, and roast for 3 to 5 minutes more.
Roasted Tomatoes:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Combine all ingredients and transfer to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Roast for about 20 minutes or until done.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!