How to use honey for healing

SALEM, Ohio — Honey isn’t just good for eating; it is one of the oldest medical treatments, dating back to ancient times.

This “liquid gold” has been used to treat a variety of health conditions, including eye diseases, asthma, throat infections, tuberculosis, thirst, hiccups, fatigue, dizziness, hepatitis, constipation, worm infestation, piles, eczema, healing of ulcers and wounds in traditional medicine.

Why is that? Research suggests that a multitude of properties in honey lead to its healing abilities.

Note: Honey may not work for everyone, and studies are still being conducted to determine its healing effects. It is important to consult your doctor before trying new remedies and medical ailments.

Honey should not be given to children under the age of 1 as the bacteria in honey can cause botulism, a severe form of food poisoning.

Honey in ancient times

Honey has been used as medicine across ancient civilizations for centuries. One of the earliest recorded instances of humans’ fascination with bee products dates back to Stone Age paintings 8000 years ago, where honey is depicted as a treatment for diseases.

In ancient Egypt, honey was the most popular drug, according to a study conducted in 2013. Most Egyptian medicines contained honey with wine and milk.

It was a common ailment for infected wounds, and was used in religious rituals and the embalming process.

Hippocrates, the famous Greek scientist, was a big proponent of honey’s medicinal properties. He used honey mixtures to cure a number of ailments, including oxymel (honey and vinegar) for pain, and used honey mixtures for baldness, contraception, wound healing, laxative action, cough and sore throat, eye diseases and the prevention and treatment of scars.

Honey was also used as a medicine in Ancient Islam.

This is illustrated in the Holy Qur’an: “And thy Lord taught the bee to build its cells in hills, on trees, and in (men’s) habitations; Then to eat of all the produce (of the earth), and find with skill the spacious paths of its Lord: there issues from within their bodies a drink of varying colors, wherein is healing for men: verily in this is a sign for those who give thought.”

Why?

The chemical makeup of honey is the reason for its widespread use in medicine. Made up of 80% natural sugars like fructose and glucose, it serves as a vital energy source.

It also contains water and an assortment of amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals (like calcium, potassium and magnesium) and polyphenols and flavonoids — plant compounds.

Together, these compounds make up the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of honey.

Wounds and burns

“Honey is the oldest wound healing agent known to mankind,” according to the 2017 study “Honey and Health: A Review of Recent Clinical Research” by professors from Neyshabur University of Medical Sciences, BuAli Research Institute and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences.

That’s because it activates white blood cells to produce cytokines, molecules that start an immune and inflammatory response.

Honey also initiates an immune response by generating antibodies, helping the body fight off infection. These healing properties can also be true for curing burns; honey promotes tissue regeneration and protects the skin from infection.

But before you go and start applying honey to wounds, it is important to buy and only apply medical-grade honey like Manuka honey ointment.

Raw honey may contain pesticides, heavy metals and bacteria, which could make the wound, infection or burn worse. Medical-grade honey is sterilized to kill bacteria; it can be found at most pharmacies.

Asthma and colds

Most people already put honey in their tea when they are having a sick day, but why? According to the Cleveland Clinic, honey decreases inflammation and irritation in the throat because of its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It may even reduce mucus secretion.

Honey, on the other hand, will not cure asthma but can alleviate symptoms, including suppressing coughs and clearing airways. The sweetness of honey stimulates the salivary glands to produce more saliva, in turn lubricating the throat and easing coughs, according to Healthline.

It can also reduce inflammation in the airways of the lungs and break up mucus that is making it hard to breathe.

Gastrointestinal issues

Honey can be beneficial for the stomach as well. It may alleviate bloating, abdominal pain and indigestion because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, some honeys contain prebiotics, stimulating the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

It can also be used as a mild, natural laxative to relieve constipation; honey contains fructose (sugar), which can draw water into stool, helping regulate bowel movements.

However, because honey is high in fructose, it may worsen gas, diarrhea and bloating in individuals with specific and persistent gastrointestinal issues, reports Healthline.

Cardiovascular health

Different antioxidants present in honey like flavonoids, polyphenolics, Vitamin C and monophenolics may reduce the risk of cardiovascular failure.

According to the American Heart Association, these antioxidants may also improve cholesterol levels, decreasing the risk of heart disease. However, the association notes honey is still a sugar and should only be consumed in moderation; a single teaspoon of honey contains 64 calories, primarily sugar.

