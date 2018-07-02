Harrison County junior livestock sale results

Fair Royalty: Fair King Dillon Dodds, Queen Stephanie Birney and Princess Nora Jackson Auctioneers and Ringmen: Larry Nisley, Darryl Watson, John Birney, Ross Parks, Steve Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Justin Moore, Dillan Crall
Harrison grand goat
The 84-pound grand champion market goat was shown by Kolt Hyde and purchased for $1,000 by Judge Matt Puskarich
Grayden Sproull won the market hog show of showman and the grand champion market hog, weighing 263 pounds. D&J Sales & Service, represented by Tina, Jonelle and Jon Jones, purchased the hog for $7/pound.
Harrison County Fair Queen Stephanie Birney showed the grand champion market turkey, weighing 39.6 pounds. D&J Sales and Service purchased the turkey for $1,700. Pictured are Cheyenne, Tina and Joelle Jones and (front row) Lucas Wood and Birney.
Adrianna Blazeski showed the grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 18.48 pounds. Blazeski also won the outstanding market chicken exhibitor and intermediate showmanship. Attorney Owen and Dr. Porsche Beetham purchased the pen for $1,200. Pictured are Blazeski and Owen.
Sarah Fink won the grand champion market duck honors with her 15.1-pound pen. Chesapeake Energy purchased the ducks for $400. Pictured are Gwen Gill, Seth Wehr, Fink, Mike Delauder and LeeAnna Thompson.
Brodie Yeager donated the proceeds from his market rabbit pen to the Make a Wish Foundation in memory of his friend Drew Palmer who died of cancer before he was old enough to show at the fair. Randall L. Gallagher Memorials was the high bidder at $2,000. D&J Sales & Service and Border Patrol Construction each donated an additional $2,000, bringining the donation to $6,000.
Madison Young showed the reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,322 pounds. Capstone Holding Company, represented by Madison, Rick and Avery Young, purchased the steer for $5/pound. Also pictured are Harrison County royalty Stephanie Birney and Dillan Dodds.
Adrianna Blazeski won the reserve champion market turkey honors and also the market turkey show of showman. Oszust Excavating purchased the 34.40 bird for $1,000, represented by Chris Rinkes and John Birney.
