Help us identify Item No. 1297

Hello from Hazard!

This week I’m introducing Item No. 1297, submitted by Dale Johnson, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, in July of 2024 — I’m sorry it took so long to get to your submission, Dale.

Dale was told that Item No. 1297 is a pressure washer, but after trying it he’s reported his results weren’t very impressive, and he’s hoping you, dear readers, will weigh in as to whether it was designed for this purpose or another.

Dale wrote, “The lever controls a ball valve that is on an inlet that has threads to work with a garden hose fitting. The trigger controls a typical cylindrical valve that is on an inlet that has 3/4-inch threads, which then has a reducer installed that would work with a modern compressed air hose fitting, assuming the reducer is an aftermarket addition and that common or industrial compressed air fittings were larger when this was made, which was probably many years ago. There is an outlet on the end with the ribs that also has 3/4-inch threads to the inside. I was told it was a pressure washer and have only tried it once with unimpressive results. I did not thread anything into the outlet, but think this may help as the dimension of the exit is smaller than that of the combined entrance points. Thought your readers may want to weigh in on its operation as well as to whether it was designed for a specific purpose.”

If you have any feedback for Dale on Item No. 1297, email me at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.