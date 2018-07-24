Traveling Rt. 66 with the Kehres

By -
0
8

Bill and Lisa Kehres, of Diamond, Ohio, along with their 9-year-old grandson A.J. Kristoff and Farm and Dairy, stand in front of the Historic U.S. 66 sign near the Road Kill Cafe in Seligman, Arizona. The trio vacationed from May 25 to June 8.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.