Family and consumer science scholarship

SALEM, Ohio — The Columbiana County Association of Family and Consumer Sciences is offering a $200 scholarship to a college junior or senior.

Students must be majoring in family and consumer sciences or a related field. A student who has completed half of a two-year program or is completing post graduate work may also apply.

The scholarship is open to students living in Columbiana County or an adjacent county. The application deadline is June 1, and forms are available from Diana Nordquest, nordquest_diana@yahoo.com.